Crestview Local School District announces reopening plans

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview Local School District announced its plans to reopen this school year. They are providing two options for returning to school.

Plan A will be five days a week in-person school.

Plan B will be five days a week remote learning (with limited Crestview teacher contact).

Parents are asked to decide one of the two plans for the start of the school year.

Students will be required to wear face masks on the bus, but disposable masks will also be provided.

Hand sanitizers will be installed on every bus.

Students will have assigned seats and load from back to front.

In the school, face coverings will be required grades 3 and up and overhead thermal scanners are installed to take temperatures as students walk down the hall.

Students will be spaced out to the maximum extent possible.

School nurses are in training with Columbiana County Health Department and are working side-by-side with those officials.

No supplies will be shared and hallway transitions will be limited along with lockers.

For a full list of safety precautions taken by Crestview Local School District, the reopening plan can be viewed here.