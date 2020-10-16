Crescent Street Bridge in Youngstown coming down

The bridge sits along Crescent Street and spans an abandoned railroad

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crescent Street Bridge near West Rayen Avenue is coming down, and a new road will be reestablished.

The bridge sits along Crescent Street and spans an abandoned railroad.

Once the bridge is down, dirt will be filled in and a new road will be built at a lower elevation.

A new curb, sidewalk and water lines will be installed.

The $840,000 project will begin in the next couple of months with construction of the improvements to begin in spring 2021.

During construction, Crescent Street will be closed for a maximum of 120 days at the project site. The official detour route will utilize St. Clair Street, West Rayen Avenue and Manning Avenue.

City planners want to hear from the public about the project, including its social, environmental, and economic impacts.

The City of Youngstown wants to know about any known cultural resources in proximity to the project. Cultural resources include prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings, sites and districts.

Any public comments, questions and/or concerns about the proposed project are welcomed and should be directed to Mr. Kedar Bhide, P.E. by November 18, 2020 at the City of Youngstown – Department of Public Works Office, 26 South Phelps Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503 or 330-742-8800. Comments can also be submitted via email to KBhide@YoungstownOhio.gov.

