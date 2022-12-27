STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN is honoring local educators with our Creative Classroom contest.

Our second winner is Molly Martin, a teacher at Struthers Elementary School.

Martin is receiving $500 for her “coffee cart” idea. She explained the concept to WKBN.

“I actually saw it online from another special ed teacher that does it at her elementary school, and I kind of downloaded her materials and everything and just thought it’d be a great idea to get the kids more exposed and feel like more part of the community and within the school, interacting,” she said.

Martin plans to use her winnings to buy the coffee cart and all of the materials. The coffee would be delivered to the teachers who want to participate in it.

She said there is a learning aspect to the project.

“It covers all foundational academic skills, all the life skills that they need — just interacting, speech goals, occupational therapy,” she said. “It just kind of encompasses it all into one big project, so it will be great to do it every Friday throughout the year.”

Martin joins Marsha Coffee, a teacher in Leetonia, who was also named WKBN’s Creative Classroom Contest winner.

Two more winners will be revealed this week during First News at 5 p.m.