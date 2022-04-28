BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Private ambulance companies and fire departments are struggling to provide emergency medical service. It’s been a growing problem for years.

Thursday, Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree addressed Mahoning County Commissioners asking for their help in creating a county-wide ambulance service.

“Everybody’s throwing money at this and it doesn’t seem to be working as well as it could be,” he said.

Just this week, Youngstown City Council members turned down a request from AMR Ambulance to use American Rescue Plan money to subsidize their services. Company managers have claimed they can’t make ends meet relying on Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements and still handle every call they receive.

“These companies need help. They don’t need additional burdens,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

The same is happening to fire departments like Canfield, where a levy’s on the ballot next week to support its services.

Residents in Boardman have been studying the idea of establishing a fire department ambulance, which would cost more than $1 million per year.

“It’s gonna take a regional effort and approach. We can get it started, but we need to look for long-term solutions,” Pitzer said.

Commissioners promised to bring all those involved together.

“We are going to bring the legislators in. I mean, there are ways they can help us with this,’ said Mahoning County Commissioner Carol Righetti.