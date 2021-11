YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- OSP was called to a crash involving a deer and multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

Troopers were called to I-680 Northbound near Route 224 just before 6 a.m. after a vehicle heading Northbound struck a deer. OSP says that the animal then crossed into the Southbound lanes and was struck by multiple other vehicles.

Drivers heading northbound were forced to exit on Rt. 224. Traffic is not currently affected.

OSP has not confirmed if there were any injuries.