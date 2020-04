A crash on Youngstown's south side Thursday broke a utility pole and shut down the road

The accident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue, near Dewey Avenue.

A car crashed into a utility pole. No one was hurt.

The road is closed in the area of the crash so crews can clean it up and repair the pole.