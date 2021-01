Police say a driver was heading down Fifth Avenue when he crashed into a pole at the corner of Park Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people were left without power Saturday morning after a single-car crash in Youngstown.



Police say a driver was heading down Fifth Avenue when he crashed into a pole at the corner of Park Avenue. That caused the traffic light go out.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Power was expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m.