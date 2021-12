WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some power outages after a car crash overnight took down a pole on Atlantic Street NW.

Wires were brought down, and the pole was in the road.

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204’s Facebook page, the crash happened just after 2 a.m.

Less than 50 people were without power in the area as of 6:30 a.m.



According to First Energy’s website, power should be restored by 7:30 a.m.