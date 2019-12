A rollover crash has stalled traffic on Interstate 76 in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN TWP., (WKBN) – A rollover crash has stalled traffic Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The accident happened at about 7:15 a.m in the westbound lanes, just east of the Ohio Turnpike.

Traffic is at a standstill.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area.

We have a crew heading to the scene.