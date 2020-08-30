2 in critical condition after crash slows traffic on I-80 E near Austintown

It is unknown if there are any injuries

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are in critical condition after an accident on I-80 east near Austintown Sunday evening, which has slowed traffic.

The accident happened right before the park ride exit 223 where a car ran off the road.

Police confirmed that two were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Debris is everywhere and crews are working to clear the scene.

According to OHGO, there is a 20 minute delay on I-80 E.

First News has a reporter on scene and we are working to get more information.

More stories from WKBN.com: