NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash is backing up traffic on Interstate 76 in North Jackson.

According to initial reports, a vehicle went over a barrier.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on I-76 eastbound near the Bailey Road Exit.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

