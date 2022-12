COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was slowed Tuesday afternoon after a crash along part of US-422 in Coitsville.

Crews were called to the intersection of Struthers-Coitsville and McCartney roads just before 1 p.m.

Two cars were involved.

The Youngstown Police and Fire departments were on the scene, directing traffic. Crews were on the scene for a little more than an hour, cleaning up.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.