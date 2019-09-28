Coroner called to crash that shuts down road near Lake Milton

It happened in the 2200 block of N. Pricetown Road

(WKBN) – The coroner was called to the scene of a crash Saturday morning, which shut down a road near Lake Milton.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 2200 block of N. Pricetown Road.

N. Pricetown Road is closed between the Mahoning Trumbull County Line Road and Creed Road, according to dispatchers. The closure is near TDDS Technical Institute.

The alternative route to get around the area is Creed Road, left on Newton Falls Road, left on Robinson Road and left on County Line Road.

We have a crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Editor’s note: The closure is at N. Pricetown Road, not S. Pricetown Road, as previously reported. WKBN regrets the error.