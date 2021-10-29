Crash involving semi, SUV shuts down portion of Route 14 in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police shut down a portion of State Route 14 after a crash in front of the Way Station.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Route 14 and Springfield Road. A semi-truck and an SUV were involved.

Columbiana police say Route 14 between County Line Road and East Park Avenue will be closed for at least two hours for clean up. It should be back open by 5:30 p.m.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.