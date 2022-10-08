WEATHERSFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN) — A crash on Saturday night temporarily shut down all the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Salt Springs Road ramp. As of 11 p.m., the road has reopened.

The two-car crash happened at around 10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car hit an empty car parked near the shoulder of the interstate.

Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

OSHP and Weathersfield fire were on the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Witnesses said another car was also hit by debris.