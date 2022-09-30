STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman was given a ticket after her car was hit by a train Thursday night in Struthers.

The situation is a good reminder that railroad tracks are to be taken seriously.

Roads and train tracks meet in millions of places across America. Thursday night’s accident happened when a driver stopped on railroad tracks due to traffic. The barrier came down, then the traffic light turned green, but the car was trapped and got hit by the train.

“It’s a live intersection and it’s an intersection that you are always going to lose if you cross it and you’re wrong,” said Greg Anderson with All Star Driving School.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Ohio had 123 train-vehicle crashes 20 years ago, but just 53 last year. Sixty-five of the state’s 88 counties had no accidents, including Mahoning and Trumbull. Columbiana had one crash.

Anderson instructs drivers in Boardman and Howland. He teaches railroad crossings are perilous.

“They’re dangerous in the fact that we don’t respect it. Any train can be possibly coming, and we get so comfortable in driving every day across them. We don’t see any trains that we just don’t even think to look,” he said.

Anderson says drivers can’t be complacent when approaching a railroad crossing. Some railroad crossings have gates that come down, and some don’t. Either way, Anderson feels drivers should be aware of what’s ahead.

“They’re warned by a big round sign telling them there’s a railroad crossing coming up. They should turn down all the noise in their cars so they can hear a train because trains have to blow their horns when they’re coming.”

In Ohio, there were 6,135 railroad crossings inspected last year, and 804 more had federal inspections There were 167 complaints resolved.