AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say one man was sent to the hospital after this accident in Austintown.

The incident happened just before noon along Route 11 on Thursday.

Investigators say the driver suffered some type of medical emergency, lost control and the truck flipped over.

The victim was sent to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Traffic was not impacted.