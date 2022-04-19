LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man from New York was seriously hurt in a crash Monday night on I-80 in Liberty Township.

A van, SUV, and Semi wrecked just after 10:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near Milepost 231, according to a police report.

Troopers say Gideon Itenberg, 61, of Kew Gardens, New York was driving a minivan eastbound on IR 80, in the left lane, Conrad Kalb, 75, of New Castle, Pennsylvania was driving a SUV eastbound on IR 80, in the right lane and Marcelo Guaita, 53, of Essex, Maryland was in a semi/tractor-trailer eastbound on IR 80, in the right lane.

The report says Itenberg was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and crossed into the right lane where he hit Kalbs car, drove off the right side of the road and ran into the guardrail. Itenberg’s car, while resting in the right lane, was then hit by Guaita’s semi.

Police say Itenberg’s vehicle sustained heavy damage.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Liberty Township EMS, Reports said that Liberty Township Fire Department, and Liberty Township Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.