Crash on I-80 backs up traffic in Mercer County

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up due to a crash on Interstate 80 in Shenango Township.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, I-80 eastbound is closed just east of the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line.

511PA Erie is reporting that the crash happened between the I-80 Welcome Center and Exit 4A – I-376 East/New Castle.

A viewer reported that traffic is backed up about three miles from the West Middlesex exit in the eastbound lanes.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

WKBN is heading to the area to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.