CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is delayed following a three-vehicle crash in Canfield Township.

It happened at the intersection of US-224 near the Westford Commons Plaza.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is at the scene, as well as the Canfield Fire Department. One lane is blocked.

Two people went to the hospital. A dog was also in one of the cars but appears to be uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.