YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a moped backed up traffic on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-680 northbound near the Routes 62 and 7 exit past South Avenue.

A car and moped crashed, closing the exit for a while.

The moped driver didn’t seem to be seriously hurt.