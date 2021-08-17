Crash involving FedEx truck blocks portion of Mahoning Avenue

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – First responders are attempting to clear the scene of an accident Tuesday.
The crash happened at North Bailey Road and Mahoning Avenue in Jackson Township.
Mahoning Avenue east and westbound are blocked due to the collision.
The crash involved a FedEx truck as well as a smaller white pickup truck.
First News is on the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.
Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.