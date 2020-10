It happened Thursday morning at N. Hazelwood and Connecticut avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash in Youngstown caused one of the cars to hit a house on the west side.

It happened Thursday morning at N. Hazelwood and Connecticut avenues.

As a result of the crash, one of the cars went off the road and hit the house.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital but were not seriously hurt. There was a passenger in each car, but they weren’t hurt.

More stories from WKBN.com: