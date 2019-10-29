Crash in Trumbull County causes large power outage in Sharon area

A crash in the Masury area knocked power out to thousands of customers

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in the Masury area knocked power out to thousands of customers in the Sharon/Hermitage area.

The accident happened about 3 a.m. at the corner of Standard Avenue and Elm Street.

Police say a driver lost control going around a curve and hit a guy wire attached to a utility pole at the Standard Substation. That substation services customers in Sharon and Hermitage.

About 3,500 customers were impacted.

The accident didn’t pull down the power lines, but they got twisted in the crash. Crews had to cut service so they could clean up the accident.

Police say the driver is charged with drunk driving.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by 6 a.m. Tuesday.