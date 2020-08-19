Crash in North Jackson sends woman, 3 grandchildren to hospital

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and S. Lipkey Road

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three kids and their grandmother went to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a crash in North Jackson.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and S. Lipkey Road.

Investigators at the scene say an Impala pulled onto Mahoning Avenue from Lipkey, causing an SUV to crash into it.

The impact sent the Impala over the embankment and into the fence line of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District’s Meander Reservoir.

A woman and her three grandchildren were inside the SUV at the time.

Everyone involved went to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

More stories from WKBN.com: