YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on Youngstown’s south side.

The crash was in front of the Coconut Grove restaurant on South Avenue at E. Lucius Avenue.

One of the drivers hit the other vehicle, sending one of the cars onto the sidewalk.

Police are trying to determine if a problem with the light at the intersection caused the crash.

A child was one of two people taken to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.