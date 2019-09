The crash happened in the area of South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Boardman, heavily damaging it.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman.

The road was shut down but cleaned up around 1:15 p.m.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to repair the line.