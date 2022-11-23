BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:20 p.m. near the intersection with Mill Creek Boulevard.

Boardman police, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were called to the scene.

The impact left an SUV partially sitting on the hood of a minivan and blocked both westbound lanes.

At one point, a passerby said the crash had traffic backed up to Market Street.

Two vehicles were involved, but the injuries to those involved were reportedly minor.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.