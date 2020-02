Two vehicles collided on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles collided on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown, in front of the Mahoning County Jail.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police at the scene said the driver of a Honda Accord ran a stop sign while cutting across Wood Street. The Accord then hit an SUV.

The driver of the SUV did not appear to have any injuries. The driver of the Accord was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Both lanes are blocked while the scene is cleaned up.