NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday between Mckees Lane and Salt Springs Road. One car hit a pole and then rolled over.

The pole was blocking the roadway for about an hour, but crews have removed it and reopened Route 46.

No one was hurt.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.