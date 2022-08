AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash has temporarily closed a road in Austintown.

A driver crashed into a utility pole on New Road Friday afternoon and cut it in half.

New Road is closed between Edinburg Drive and Orkney Street so crews can clean up the scene. Ohio Edison has been called to repair the pole.

The driver appeared to be shaken but did not go to the hospital.

Power has been interrupted to some customers in the area.