BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say Market Street is currently closed between US-224 and Newton Avenue due to an accident.

A car hit a telephone pole and brought down some wires near Cocca’s Pizza around 4:40 Friday morning.

The side street, Crestline Place, is also closed.

No one was seriously hurt.

Market Street isn’t expected to be open for at least a few more hours.

