MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Mercer around midnight.

It happened on Route 62 near Cannon’s Gun Room and The Lakes at Jefferson.

Several ambulances were there.

That stretch of road was closed early Friday morning. It has since reopened.

State police aren’t saying much about what happened. An update from troopers is expected later Friday morning.