ROBERTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of U.S. Route 30, between Minerva and East Canton, was temporarily shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the area has since reopened.

According to a post on the Sandy Creek Join Fire District’s Facebook page, firefighters were called there at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to assist with the crash on Lincoln Street SE. The post says there was entrapment, and the vehicles were heavily damaged.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash. There were at least two injuries, though the extent of those injuries is unknown, according to the Highway Patrol.