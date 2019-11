A portion of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty Township is closed following an accident Wednesday morning

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty Township is closed following an accident Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle crashed and damaged two utility poles.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

First Energy is replacing the poles.

Tibbetts Wick Road is closed from Belmont Avenue to Edwards Street.

The road is expected to open later Wednesday.