Crash closes portion of Route 45 in Bristol

A 2-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Route 45 in Bristol Township

A crash has closed Route 45 in Bristol.

Credit: WKBN

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 2-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Route 45 in Bristol Township.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Route 45 between Champion Townline Road and Nelson Lane.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Troopers say two vehicles collided head-on and another vehicle was involved but took off.

Serious injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

