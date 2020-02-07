Crash closes portion of Route 45 in Bristol

A 2-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Route 45 in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 2-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Route 45 in Bristol Township.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Route 45 between Champion Townline Road and Nelson Lane.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Troopers say two vehicles collided head-on and another vehicle was involved but took off.

Serious injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.