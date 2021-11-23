Crash closes portion of road in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Police Department is investigating a crash that damaged a traffic signal and has shut down a portion of two roads.

The accident happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday at E. Connelly Boulevard and Stambaugh Avenue.

A driver hit the signaling arm control mechanism, police said.

Police say the driver did not seek medical treatment, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The traffic control signal at the intersection was severely damaged and is currently inoperable but is expected to be repaired within the next two days, police said.

Stambaugh Avenue between E. State Street and E. Connelly Boulevard has been closed, and Stambaugh Avenue between Prindle Street and E. Connelly Boulevard has been partially closed until the repairs can be made.