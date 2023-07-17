MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – One person has died following a crash on Interstate 80 eastbound in Mercer County, the Mercer County coroner confirms.

The highway is currently closed from Exit 19A (Interstate 79 South – Pittsburgh) to Exit 24 (Route 173 – Grove City/Sandy Lake).

Traffic is backed up for miles and eastbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at this time.

A vehicle is heavily damaged, and a truck pulling a trailer also appears to have front-end damage.

The road is expected to reopen later Monday afternoon once the crash is cleared, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.