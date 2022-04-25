CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A part of U.S. 62 in Canfield is closed due to a crash.

Ohio State Patrol said it happened just after 11 p.m. near South Raccoon Road. The road is closed between Route 46 and Meridian Road.

Troopers said that after the initial crash one of the cars drove off but crashed into a utility pole further down the road.

OSP said that one person was taken to the hospital, no word on the extent of their injuries. The crash brought down power lines in the area, closing the road.



This is a developing story.