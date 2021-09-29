Chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Champion

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Route 45 at Route 305 in Champion shut down Wednesday morning following a crash that stemmed from a police chase.

Investigators at the scene said the driver of a Dodge Challenger led police on a chase that started in Bazetta. That chase was stopped but continued again as officers spotted the suspect in Champion.

The Challenger went south on Route 45, going throw a traffic light and hitting two other cars and several utility poles.

The vehicle then stopped and the driver was arrested as he tried climbing out of the car to get away, investigators say.

In all, four vehicles were damaged as another vehicle was hit by flying debris from the crash.

