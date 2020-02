A driver was hurt and two kids are being checked out following a crash in Youngstown Wednesday

A car hit a utility pole just after 9:30 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue, near Judson Avenue.

The driver and two children were taken to the hospital.

Glenwood Avenue is closed in the area of the crash.

Glenwood Avenue is closed in the area of the crash.