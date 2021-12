YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police closed a lane in both directions of Interstate 680 after a rollover crash Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 6 this morning, near the bend before the Market Street underpass.

This view is facing North.

A car was crashed on each side of the road.

One of the cars was crashed over the median.

Shortly after arriving on scene, First News saw the cars were being loaded onto flatbeds.

No word on a cause or any injuries.