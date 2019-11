Four people are in critical condition

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Interstate 80 in Mercer County is at a standstill Tuesday afternoon after a 12-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash involving several semis just past West Middlesex.

Four people are in critical condition and one person has injuries that are not life-threatening. Several others are hurt but are able to walk around.

Traffic isn’t moving in the westbound or eastbound lanes.

