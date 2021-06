WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash blocked a Warren road Tuesday afternoon.

A car ran into a pole at the corner of Youngstown Road SE and Francis Avenue SE.

The driver was taken away in an ambulance.

Police were sorting out which direction the car had been traveling and what happened to cause the accident. A telephone pole was smoking at the corner as power lines were somehow brought down.

Police were just starting to investigate and the road was blocked while the lines were repaired.