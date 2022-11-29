AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A crash on the Ohio Turnpike has the road blocked and traffic backed up in the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, firefighters and an ambulance are at the scene on Interstate 80 westbound near the exit to Interstate 76.

Traffic cameras on the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website show two cars with heavy damage. One of those vehicles hit a guardrail, and the entire road is blocked by the vehicles and debris from the crash.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash and the extent of any injuries involved.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.