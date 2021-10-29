Truck crash on I-80 in Liberty leads to fuel leak, traffic delays

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The ramp from state Route 11 southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to Trumbull County dispatchers, a truck crashed, leaking fuel in the area.

Girard firefighters are trying to prevent fuel from the truck involved in the crash from leaking into the nearby Little Squaw Creek.

They are laying down “booms” to help catch the fuel and stop it from traveling downstream.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area of the crash. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

We’re working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.