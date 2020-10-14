Crash between car, trailer closes portion of S. Raccoon Road in Canfield

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Part of S. Raccoon Road, north of US-224, is shut down following a crash between a car and a trailer.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

It appears the trailer came unhitched from the truck and the trailer went into the oncoming lane, hitting a car.

The female driver of the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The road will be closed until the vehicles can be removed.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

