Crash backs up traffic on Route 11, near US-224 ramp

CANFIELD TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles collided on Route 11, backing up traffic getting off at the ramp to US-224.
It happened just north of the Canfield exit.
An Ohio Department of Transportation dump truck blocked the ramp from US-224 to Route 11.
The northbound lanes of Route 11 are back open.
Troopers say injuries in the crash aren’t life-threatening.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene and is investigationg.
