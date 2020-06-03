Breaking News
Crash backs up traffic on Route 11, near US-224 ramp

It happened just north of the Canfield exit

CANFIELD TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two vehicles collided on Route 11, backing up traffic getting off at the ramp to US-224.

It happened just north of the Canfield exit.

An Ohio Department of Transportation dump truck blocked the ramp from US-224 to Route 11.

The northbound lanes of Route 11 are back open.

Troopers say injuries in the crash aren’t life-threatening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene and is investigationg.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

