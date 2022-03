WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up after a crash in Weathersfield Township Thursday.

US-422 is closed at Belle Terre Avenue.

Cars are rerouting to Carnegie Avenue, where traffic is moving slowly.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash or whether there are any injuries.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.