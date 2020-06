One person was thrown from a vehicle

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 80 in Girard due to a crash.

The crash happened this afternoon on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 227. Traffic was backed up past the Liberty exit.

One person was thrown from a vehicle.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Girard police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on the scene.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.